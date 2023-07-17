‘Not a Serious Candidate’: Hannity Blasts ‘Media Darling’ Christie

Fox News host Sean Hannity is unimpressed with Chris Christie's 2024 presidential campaign and its increasing focus on attacking Donald Trump.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Monday, Hannity was discussing the question of whether the former president and frontrunner for the Republican nomination will attend the first GOP debate in August.

That's when he blasted "media darling" Christie.

"Chris Christie has become the media darling of the hard left. He’s George Stephanopoulos' co-host. He’s Morning Liberal Joe’s co-host. He’s over at fake news CNN every minute he can of every day, and he’s only running on one issue, and that is 'I hate Donald Trump. Donald Trump is horrible.' He’s not a serious candidate to me," Hannity said.

The Fox News host was appearing on Fox & Friends to promote the network's new evening lineup, which debuts Monday evening. He is remaining in the 9 p.m. EST hour, while hosts like Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld are shifting to new time slots.

Trump has suggested on multiple occasions that it would be "unfair" for him to debate his GOP competitors when he holds such a wide lead in the polls.

Christie has been especially critical of this, promising to "shame" the former president into showing up. A pro-Christie super PAC released an ad this week asking Trump if he is a "chicken or just a loser" over his suggestion he won't attend the Fox News-hosted debate.

Hannity is hosting a town hall featuring Trump this week in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.