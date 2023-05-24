The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Not a Parody’: Morning Shows React to Ron DeSantis Twitter Announcement

    The Florida governor will announce his 2024 candidacy in an audio chat on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk, according to reports.

    Zachary Leeman
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement that he will officially kick off his campaign on Twitter, had some morning pundits asking "why" on the morning talk shows.

    DeSantis is set to officially announce he’s running for president in a Wednesday chat at 6 p.m. on Twitter Spaces with Twitter owner Elon Musk, NBC first reported Tuesday. The governor will give his first TV interview to Fox News at 8 p.m. after that event, chatting with Trey Gowdy on "Fox News Tonight."

    On Fox & Friends, co-host Steve Doocy had a simple question for correspondent Lucas Tomlinson after he reported the DeSantis news: “What the heck is Twitter Spaces?” 

    Tomlinson admitted the feature was new to him, and Doocy declared it’s a “button somewhere” as he and his fellow hosts laughed at the confusion. 

    On “CNN This Morning,” correspondent Donie O’Sullivan predicted DeSantis’ announcement may be what pushes former President Donald Trump to get back to tweeting since DeSantis is moving in on his “old turf.”

    CNN media analyst Sara Fischer noted it’s significant the announcement is not being made through Fox.

    “You’re going to see a lot more momentum flock [to Twitter] from conservatives and that used to be Fox’s territory,” she said. “If you’re Rupert Murdoch, this is a scary time.” 

    Ron DeSantis
    (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

    On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” MSNBC columnist Charlie Sykes said “this is not a parody” when reporting on Musk’s announcement. He added, however, that the unusual nature of the announcement will generate buzz.

    “It’s going to generate a huge amount of buzz. We’re talking about it now. It will throw a certain amount of chaos in the MAGA world and it’s going to be interesting to see how Donald Trump responds,” he said.

    Co-host Willie Geist said the move seems like “narrow casting for a guy who has been accused of playing small ball and living in these Twitter fights

    Co-host Mike Brzezinski admitted they may need “a young person” to explain the strategy. 

    Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki later called DeSantis “awkward” and theorized Twitter may be the best place for him.

    “The decision they made was to have him on an audio only platform that only 20 percent has access to or really plays in, mostly coastal, with a guy, by the way, who is not expanding his own base of support and who is also not doing anything to help with the awkwardness because he's awkward too,” she said. 

