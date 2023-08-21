North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Watches Test-Firing of Strategic Cruise Missiles: State Media - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Watches Test-Firing of Strategic Cruise Missiles: State Media

News of the missile test comes as President Joe Biden met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on an unspecified date was present for a test-firing of a round of strategic cruise missiles, according to state media. 

The Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, reported on Monday that Kim, while conducting an inspection of navy fleets, had boarded a patrol ship to examine its weaponry and combat plans. 

That same day, KCNA reported, he “watched the seamen of the patrol ship staging a drill of launching strategic cruise missiles.”

KCNA said the ship “rapidly hit target without even an error.” 

In photos released by the state media outlet, Kim can be seen watching the missile shoot off the ship and conferring with seamen.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong UnBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The report of the test-firing comes as the United States and South Korea engage in a series of annual drills. In recent years, the drills have attracted the attention of Kim, who has responded to them with missile tests. 

Read More

Last week, President Joe Biden hosted a summit with leaders from South Korea and Japan at Camp David to discuss military strategy and deepen economic collaboration.

“First of all, to this end, we have consulted on practical ways to cooperate, aimed at improving our joint response capabilities to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, which have become sophisticated more than ever,” he said in a joint press conference on Friday.

It was the first trilateral summit, and Biden said in his remarks it would continue annually going forward. 

Additionally, Biden, along with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, agreed to conduct military training drills annually and share real-time information on North Korean missile launches by the end of the year.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.