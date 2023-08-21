North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Watches Test-Firing of Strategic Cruise Missiles: State Media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on an unspecified date was present for a test-firing of a round of strategic cruise missiles, according to state media.

The Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of North Korea, reported on Monday that Kim, while conducting an inspection of navy fleets, had boarded a patrol ship to examine its weaponry and combat plans.

That same day, KCNA reported, he “watched the seamen of the patrol ship staging a drill of launching strategic cruise missiles.”

KCNA said the ship “rapidly hit target without even an error.”

In photos released by the state media outlet, Kim can be seen watching the missile shoot off the ship and conferring with seamen.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The report of the test-firing comes as the United States and South Korea engage in a series of annual drills. In recent years, the drills have attracted the attention of Kim, who has responded to them with missile tests.

Last week, President Joe Biden hosted a summit with leaders from South Korea and Japan at Camp David to discuss military strategy and deepen economic collaboration.

“First of all, to this end, we have consulted on practical ways to cooperate, aimed at improving our joint response capabilities to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, which have become sophisticated more than ever,” he said in a joint press conference on Friday.

It was the first trilateral summit, and Biden said in his remarks it would continue annually going forward.

Additionally, Biden, along with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, agreed to conduct military training drills annually and share real-time information on North Korean missile launches by the end of the year.