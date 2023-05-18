North Dakota Governor Exploring Presidential Run
A CBS News report says Gov. Doug Burgum is likely to be the next Republican to throw his hat into the ring for the 2024 primary.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has begun staffing a potential campaign to run for the Republican presidential nomination, according to a new report on Thursday.
CBS News reported that sources said Burgum has been hiring political consultants and is likely to announce his candidacy in the coming weeks.
Burgum recently told North Dakota-based outlet The Forum that he had been contemplating a 2024 run, acknowledging he would an underdog in the race.
“There's a value to being underestimated all the time," Burgum told The Forum. "That's a competitive advantage."
Burgum would join Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, and Larry Elder as declared candidates in the 2024 race for the nomination. Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, and Tim Scott are other anticipated candidates who have yet to announce.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics
- Fox Issues Multiple Corrections Over Fake Story About Migrants Replacing Homeless Vets in NY HotelsPolitics