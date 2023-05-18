The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    North Dakota Governor Exploring Presidential Run

    A CBS News report says Gov. Doug Burgum is likely to be the next Republican to throw his hat into the ring for the 2024 primary.

    Alec Dent
    North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has begun staffing a potential campaign to run for the Republican presidential nomination, according to a new report on Thursday.

    CBS News reported that sources said Burgum has been hiring political consultants and is likely to announce his candidacy in the coming weeks.

    Burgum recently told North Dakota-based outlet The Forum that he had been contemplating a 2024 run, acknowledging he would an underdog in the race. 

    “There's a value to being underestimated all the time," Burgum told The Forum. "That's a competitive advantage."

    Burgum would join Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, and Larry Elder as declared candidates in the 2024 race for the nomination. Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, and Tim Scott are other anticipated candidates who have yet to announce.

