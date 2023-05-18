North Dakota Governor Exploring Presidential Run

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has begun staffing a potential campaign to run for the Republican presidential nomination, according to a new report on Thursday.

CBS News reported that sources said Burgum has been hiring political consultants and is likely to announce his candidacy in the coming weeks.

Burgum recently told North Dakota-based outlet The Forum that he had been contemplating a 2024 run, acknowledging he would an underdog in the race.

“There's a value to being underestimated all the time," Burgum told The Forum. "That's a competitive advantage."

Burgum would join Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, and Larry Elder as declared candidates in the 2024 race for the nomination. Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, and Tim Scott are other anticipated candidates who have yet to announce.