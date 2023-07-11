North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Offering $20 Gift Cards for $1 to Boost White House Bid
The donation is being advertised as a "Biden Relief Card" to help citizens who have been "hurt by Bidenflation"
2024 presidential hopeful and Republican Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, is using a unique method to try and meet Republican National Committee requirements to appear in the first primary debate by offering $20 gift cards for the first 50,000 people who donate $1 to his campaign.
“The burden on American families caused by the Democrats is unruly, and Joe Biden is doing nothing to fix it. We want to help, so we’re offering YOU a $20 gift card, and all YOU have to do is contribute $1 to claim it,” a pop-up on Burgum's website says.
The fundraising tactic has the ability to make the campaign at least $50,000 if donors stick to $1 donations. However, it would cost the campaign one million in gift cards if they receive the max number of donations.
The donation is being advertised as a "Biden Relief Card" to help citizens who have been "hurt by Bidenflation," which was first reported by FWIW, an email newsletter.
“Doug knows people are hurting because of Bidenflation and giving Biden Economic Relief Gift Cards is a way to help 50,000 people until Doug is elected President to fix this crazy economy for everyone,” spokesperson Lance Trover told Politico. “It also allows us to secure a spot on the debate stage while avoiding paying more advertising fees to social media platforms who have owners that are hostile to conservatives.”
One of the requirements to participate in the first Republican debate, scheduled for Aug. 24, is having at least 40,000 unique campaign donors.
Burgum has not yet disclosed if he has reached the donor threshold.
Candidates must also pledge to support the chosen nominee when the time comes and rank above one percent in several presidential polls in order to be eligible to debate.
