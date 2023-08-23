North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Injured in Pick-Up Basketball Game Night Before GOP Debate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Injured in Pick-Up Basketball Game Night Before GOP Debate

The extent of the presidential candidate's injuries have not yet been identified, making it unclear if he will stand for the debate Wednesday night

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum speaks to guests at Ashley’s BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday was reportedly rushed to the emergency room after an injury that occurred during a pick-up basketball game with his staff the night before he is scheduled to appear on the Republican presidential debate stage.

Burgum's injury was first reported by CNN's Dana Bash on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Neither Burgum nor his team have commented on the situation.

The extent of the presidential candidate's injuries have not yet been identified, making it unclear if he will stand for the debate Wednesday night.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.