North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Injured in Pick-Up Basketball Game Night Before GOP Debate

TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)
GOP presidential hopeful and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday was reportedly rushed to the emergency room after an injury that occurred during a pick-up basketball game with his staff the night before he is scheduled to appear on the Republican presidential debate stage.
Burgum's injury was first reported by CNN's Dana Bash on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Neither Burgum nor his team have commented on the situation.
The extent of the presidential candidate's injuries have not yet been identified, making it unclear if he will stand for the debate Wednesday night.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Read More
- Gov. Doug Burgum Confirms He’ll Be at the GOP Debate Despite Injury
- Doug Burgum to Attend Walk-Through, Then Decide If He’ll Participate in Debate
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential Race
- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum Launches Presidential Campaign
- Doug Burgum Announces He’s Qualified for First GOP Debate
- North Dakota GOP Gov Doug Burgum Says Biden to Blame for Tuberville Military Promotion Hold Up: ‘Politics Over National Security’
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics