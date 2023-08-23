North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Injured in Pick-Up Basketball Game Night Before GOP Debate

GOP presidential hopeful and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday was reportedly rushed to the emergency room after an injury that occurred during a pick-up basketball game with his staff the night before he is scheduled to appear on the Republican presidential debate stage.

Burgum's injury was first reported by CNN's Dana Bash on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Neither Burgum nor his team have commented on the situation.

The extent of the presidential candidate's injuries have not yet been identified, making it unclear if he will stand for the debate Wednesday night.

This story is breaking and will be updated.