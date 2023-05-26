The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential Race 

    He is the latest candidate to jump into an already-crowded field, joined by former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is joining the race for the Republican presidential nomination, adding a little-known long shot into the already crowded GOP primary, a political aide told the Associated Press Friday.

    The aide said the former computer software entrepreneur plans to launch his campaign on June 7 with an event in Fargo. 

    Burgum’s news comes just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his much-anticipated campaign. 

    He is the latest candidate to jump into an already-crowded field, joined by former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. 

