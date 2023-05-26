North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential Race 

Two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is joining the race for the Republican presidential nomination, adding a little-known long shot into the already crowded GOP primary, a political aide told the Associated Press Friday.

The aide said the former computer software entrepreneur plans to launch his campaign on June 7 with an event in Fargo.

Stephen Yang/Getty Images

Burgum’s news comes just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his much-anticipated campaign.

He is the latest candidate to jump into an already-crowded field, joined by former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.