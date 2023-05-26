North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential Race
He is the latest candidate to jump into an already-crowded field, joined by former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Rama
JWPlayer
Two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is joining the race for the Republican presidential nomination, adding a little-known long shot into the already crowded GOP primary, a political aide told the Associated Press Friday.
The aide said the former computer software entrepreneur plans to launch his campaign on June 7 with an event in Fargo.
Burgum’s news comes just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his much-anticipated campaign.
Read More
He is the latest candidate to jump into an already-crowded field, joined by former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics
- DEA Revokes Morris & Dickson’s License to Sell Highly Addictive PainkillersPolitics