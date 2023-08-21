North Dakota Gov. Burgum Granted Extension to File Financial Disclosure

GOP presidential candidate and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday received approval for an extension of the filing of his campaign's financial disclosures by the Federal Election Commission.

His reports are now due on October 5.

In July, the GOP hopeful announced that his presidential campaign would give away $20 gift cards for the first 50,000 people who donate $1 to his campaign.

Burgum's donations, as well as his polling results, have qualified him to participate in the primary GOP debate later this week.