North Dakota GOP Gov Doug Burgum Says Biden to Blame for Tuberville Military Promotion Hold Up: ‘Politics Over National Security’

GOP presidential hopeful and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he doesn't blame anyone but President Joe Biden over hundreds of military promotions currently being held up by Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

In an interview with Hugh Hewitt on "The Hugh Hewitt Show," Burgum was asked about Tuberville and his moves to block hundreds of military nominations over a Department of Defense policy providing leave pay and expenses for service members seeking abortion care.

Hewitt asked Burgum if he agreed with fellow 2024 GOP hopeful Nikki Haley after she spoke out against Tuberville's protest on Hewitt's program the day before.

"I agree that Biden is hurting military readiness, because he’s choosing, you know, politics over national security," Burgum said.

"Governor, do you think that kind of an answer is going to impress the Republican electorate either as a direct answer or as an evasive answer?" Hewitt shot back.

Burgum said he'll "leave that up to the pundits" — a line he's deployed before — but insisted Biden is to blame for the existence of the policy itself.

The policy was put forth following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. With various states putting abortion restrictions into effect, service members stationed somewhere because of their duties would need to travel in some cases should they choose to get an abortion.

Hewitt directly asked Burgum if he would criticize Tuberville, and the North Dakota governor targeted Biden again.

"No, I’m criticizing Joe Biden. That’s the reason we’re talking about this, is because of what," he said.

Hewitt explained he's pro-life but argued Tuberville's protest is the wrong approach and negatively impacts military readiness and individual service members.

On Tuesday, Haley similarly said she disagreed with the Department of Defense's policy, but said there's "got to be other ways" of protesting.

Tuberville's promotions blockade has been condemned by President Biden and military leaders. Hundreds of promotions have been left in limbo, including the Army being without a chief of staff for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense.