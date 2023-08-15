North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political Party - The Messenger
Politics
North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political Party

North Carolina voters can now register as Democrat, Green, Libertarian, No Labels or Republican

Eva Surovell
No Labels has floated backing a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

North Carolina state election officials have voted to recognize the No Labels political party, meaning voters registered with a different political party or as unaffiliated can now switch their affiliation to No Labels if they desire.

According to a press release, the State Board of Election Officials on Sunday found that the party received 14,837 valid signatures from registered voters in North Carolina on its petition to become an official political party.

North Carolina voters can now register as Democrat, Green, Libertarian, No Labels or Republican. 

No Labels, founded in 2009, defines itself as a political party for those who feel "politically homeless" and are "tired of the extremes on the left and the right." The party has floated backing a potential candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

