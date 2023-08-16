North Carolina Lawmakers Meet in Attempt to Override Gov Cooper’s Veto of Youth Trans Health Care Ban

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are meeting this week to try and override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes of legislation passed earlier this year that attempted to ban gender-affirming health care for minors and transgender girls from taking part in school sports.

The first vetoed bill scheduled for an override vote on Wednesday would prohibit medical professionals from providing hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to any person under the age of 18, with limited medical exceptions. Similar bills passed in other states have been challenged by litigation, which opponents of the North Carolina bill say they are prepared to bring.

A second bill scheduled for its first override vote on Wednesday would ban transgender girls from playing on school sports teams.

Republicans have large enough majorities in each chamber of the legislature to override the governor's veto if they gain all of their party's votes.