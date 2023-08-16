North Carolina Lawmakers Meet in Attempt to Override Gov Cooper’s Veto of Youth Trans Health Care Ban

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are meeting this week to try and override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes of legislation passed earlier this year that attempted to ban gender-affirming health care for minors and transgender girls from taking part in school sports.
The first vetoed bill scheduled for an override vote on Wednesday would prohibit medical professionals from providing hormone therapy, puberty-blocking drugs and surgical gender-transition procedures to any person under the age of 18, with limited medical exceptions. Similar bills passed in other states have been challenged by litigation, which opponents of the North Carolina bill say they are prepared to bring.
A second bill scheduled for its first override vote on Wednesday would ban transgender girls from playing on school sports teams.
Republicans have large enough majorities in each chamber of the legislature to override the governor's veto if they gain all of their party's votes.
- North Carolina GOP Overrides Vetoes of Laws Targeting Transgender Health Care, Athletes
- North Carolina Legislature Overrides Abortion Ban Veto
- Louisiana Lawmakers to Hold Special Veto-Override Session Over LGBTQ Issues
- North Carolina Abortion Providers File Lawsuit Against State Bans
- Louisiana State Legislature Overturns Governor’s Veto on Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Minors
- Nebraska Legislature Votes to Add Abortion Ban to Trans Health Care Ban for Minors
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics
- Biden Touts ‘Historic’ Ties With Japan and South Korea — As China Looms Over Camp David SummitPolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics
- ‘To the Left of Zero:’ Chris Christie’s Miami Visit Underscores Weak GOP SupportPolitics
- Gen. Milley on Perception the Military Has Gone ‘Woke’ Because of Drag Queen Shows: ‘An Overstatement’Politics
- Trump Lawyers to Meet with Fulton County DA to Negotiate Bond Package: ReportPolitics