North Carolina GOP Rep Dan Bishop Announces State Attorney General Bid

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., announced on Thursday that he plans on running for attorney general of North Carolina in 2024.

"To have the news break that, in fact, I’m going to be a candidate, to come home in North Carolina and seek the spot of attorney general, and do that on WBT radio, I can’t think of a better place and thanks for having me," the congressman said on WBT Radio, as first reported by Charlotte Observer.

Bishop said he wants to use the office to "restore law and order" in cities like Asheville, Charlotte, and others. He said he would not yet be making an official announcement.

Bishop's jump from Congress to attorney general's office has been rumored for months now. Prosecutor Tom Murry previously announced he is running for attorney general.