North Carolina GOP Overrides Vetoes of Laws Targeting Transgender Health Care, Athletes - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

North Carolina GOP Overrides Vetoes of Laws Targeting Transgender Health Care, Athletes

Cooper has referred to the bills as a 'political culture wars' fight

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper speaks to the crowd during an election night event for Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley on May 17, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina on Wednesday voted to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes, passing six new laws in the state including some that enact restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights.

The North Carolina state Senate and House both voted to bypass Cooper's vetoes. One of the laws passed, coined the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," adds North Carolina to the rapidly growing list of states prohibiting transgender women from participating in girls' and women's sports.

Another, restricts gender-affirming care for minors prohibiting access to puberty blockers and surgical gender transitions procedures. This law also creates penalties for doctors who provide care of this nature. There are exceptions made for children with sex development disorders.

The third bill impacting LGBTQ+ rights in the state is a "Parent's Bill of Rights." Cooper has referred to this legislation as a version of the "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida. It bars curriculum on gender identity, sexual orientation, or any kind of sexual activity for public school students in kindergarten through fourth grade. The bill also requires employees of the schools to alert parents to any name or pronoun changes.

Cooper has referred to the bills as a fight in "political culture wars."

The other two bills vetoed by the governor, but overridden by the state House and Senate deal with charter school laws and prevents building code enforcers from requiring energy efficient home insulation and other measures.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.