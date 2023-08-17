North Carolina GOP Overrides Vetoes of Laws Targeting Transgender Health Care, Athletes

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina on Wednesday voted to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes, passing six new laws in the state including some that enact restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights.
The North Carolina state Senate and House both voted to bypass Cooper's vetoes. One of the laws passed, coined the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," adds North Carolina to the rapidly growing list of states prohibiting transgender women from participating in girls' and women's sports.
Another, restricts gender-affirming care for minors prohibiting access to puberty blockers and surgical gender transitions procedures. This law also creates penalties for doctors who provide care of this nature. There are exceptions made for children with sex development disorders.
The third bill impacting LGBTQ+ rights in the state is a "Parent's Bill of Rights." Cooper has referred to this legislation as a version of the "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida. It bars curriculum on gender identity, sexual orientation, or any kind of sexual activity for public school students in kindergarten through fourth grade. The bill also requires employees of the schools to alert parents to any name or pronoun changes.
Cooper has referred to the bills as a fight in "political culture wars."
The other two bills vetoed by the governor, but overridden by the state House and Senate deal with charter school laws and prevents building code enforcers from requiring energy efficient home insulation and other measures.
