North Carolina Democrats Try to Turn Major Loss on Abortion Rights Into a 2024 Campaign Asset

North Carolina Democrats may have lost the fight to stop a bill banning abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy, but top party officials believe the new law could hurt Republicans in what is becoming the most closely watched gubernatorial contest in 2024.

State Republicans on Tuesday overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 20, which bars most abortions after 12 weeks, down from the previous 20-week limit. The new restrictions start July 1 and tighten exceptions, allowing abortion up to 20 weeks in cases of rape and incest and 24 weeks for life-limiting fetal anomalies. The bill also tightens the window for medication abortion from 11 weeks to 10, requires a follow-up visit, and mandates that all abortions after 12 weeks be done in hospitals.

While polling shows North Carolinians are divided on the issue, a Meredith College survey released in February found over 57% of respondents favored either keeping the 20-week restrictions or “expanding access to abortion services,” compared to over 34% who wanted to “restrict access to abortion even further or ban access completely.” Nearly 60% of politically unaffiliated people in North Carolina – traditionally seen as the voters most likely to swing from Democrat to Republican – said they would “prefer keeping the 20-week ban or expanding access further.”

“We have an opportunity, I know this doesn’t feel like it is… but we have an opportunity,” said Anderson Clayton, the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, who said Republicans in the state legislature have invigorated Democratic voters.

The North Carolina GOP came into a supermajority after state Rep. Tricia Cotham, who represents a suburban Charlotte seat, switched parties in April, enabling the GOP to override Cooper’s veto.

Clayton added that a petition calling for Cotham to resign saw considerable engagement for the Democratic Party and helped Democrats identify new voters in areas they have struggled, particularly rural North Carolina. “Representative Cotham switching parties — I should thank her for that,” she quipped.

Cooper is barred from seeking another term, and Attorney General Josh Stein is running to succeed him. Stein is one of four statewide elected Democrats in the state including Cooper.

“North Carolinians now understand that Republicans are unified in their assault on women’s reproductive freedom and we are energized to fight back on this and other critical issues facing our state,” Cooper said in a statement shortly after the veto override. “I will continue doing everything I can to protect abortion access in North Carolina because women’s lives depend on it."

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, abortion has been a critical motivating issue for Democrats, helping the party overperform in the subsequent midterm elections. Republican-led states have responded to the decision by passing a variety of restrictive abortion laws. Although right-leaning organizations have fought for these laws for years, the new restrictions have put Republicans in a politically precarious position, especially in more politically diverse states like North Carolina.

Democrats won two key House races in the state by making abortion a wedge issue. Rep. Wiley Nickel defeated GOP nominee Bo Hines in a suburban Raleigh seat, while Rep. Don Davis defeated Sandy Smith in the 1st district which contains a large swath of rural Black voters and reaches into the more suburban areas of the Research Triangle around Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill.

Democrats in the Tarheel State responded to the veto override by signaling this will now be a political issue in the coming months.

“This bill is about controlling women and taking away their freedoms. And they are not done yet,” Stein said in a statement. “They will keep coming until they completely ban abortion in every instance. We can’t let them. So, despite this defeat, we will keep fighting at every turn.”

Meghan Meehan-Draper, the head of the Democratic Governors Association, also nodded to the political implications of this fight: “If anything, this assault on women’s most fundamental freedoms will only galvanize the majority of North Carolinians who support abortion rights, and give them a reason to turn out next November.”

Democrats haven’t carried North Carolina on the presidential level since President Obama’s 2008 victory, but Cooper has won two terms with Trump on the ballot, signaling the state is winnable for a Democrat even if the presidential tilts towards Republicans. Last year, the state was home to one of the five open-seat Senate races in the country. Sen. Ted Budd defeated former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley by three percentage points in a race that national Democrats did not heavily contest.

However, in 2024, Democrats feel like they have the upper hand on an issue that helped persuade swing voters to back them in key races across the country in 2022. In states like Michigan and Wisconsin, Democratic gubernatorial nominees campaigned on abortion rights and painted their opponents as extreme on the issue. They’re hoping for the same result in North Carolina, where Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has emerged as the leading candidate.

Robinson, despite paying for an abortion in 1989, has compared abortion to “slavery” and “murder,” and when asked about the new abortion bill he said he wasn’t interested in discussing the topic. He has previously said he would back a total abortion ban with no exceptions.

Jonathan Felts, a North Carolina GOP operative who helped shepherd Budd over the line in 2022, told The Messenger in an interview that the issue did not resonate in the Senate race between Budd and Beasley as it did in other places across the country.

“I think Mark Robinson has a very easy answer on abortion: ‘I’ve always been pro-life. Next question,’” he said. “I think the Democrats that want to make a big drama on this one issue are the ones who know they can’t win on any other issue.”

Felts called Robinson “one of the most exciting candidates North Carolina Republicans have had on the ballot in a generation” and believes his backstory as a factory worker turned politician will resonate with the GOP base in the state.

“Republicans are laser-focused on what's important to working families,” he continued. “Economic development, combating inflation, gas prices, things like that.”