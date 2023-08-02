North Carolina Attorney General Backs Challenge Against Parts of State’s Abortion Law

North Carolina’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein is backing a legal challenge by Planned Parenthood and a Duke University physician against two parts of the state’s new abortion law that took effect on July 1, according to recent court filings.

The measure restricts abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy and requires any abortions after that point, allowed in cases of rape, incest, and “life-limiting fetal anomalies,” to be performed in a hospital and not an abortion clinic. Stein describes the hospital requirement provision, in court filings, as “wholly irrational,” and as serving “only to increase health risks for these vulnerable patients, decrease the number of providers available to them, and impose additional, unjustified costs.”

The second provision being challenged is a requirement for a doctor to “document the existence of an intrauterine pregnancy” prior to a medication abortion. Regarding this provision, Stein’s filings say that the plaintiffs’ evidence “appears to show that at the very early stages of pregnancy, it is often impossible to see a pregnancy through an ultrasound, preventing physicians from complying with the Act’s documentation requirement, even when abortions are otherwise allowed.”

Stein is calling for the court to enjoin these provisions of the law.

“The hospitalization and intrauterine pregnancy-documentation requirements that Plaintiffs have challenged violate the Due Process Clause. The latter is contradictory and confusing, and the former bears no rational relationship to any state interest, including maternal health or fetal viability,” Stein argues. “In particular, the hospitalization requirement makes it harder, more expensive, and more dangerous for survivors of rape and incest and those carrying fetuses with life-limiting anomalies to obtain an abortion.”

On June 30, U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Eagles issued a temporary restraining order on a part of the law requiring doctors to record an intrauterine pregnancy prior to prescribing a medication. Eagles explained in that ruling that the plaintiffs' other challenges to the parts of the law had been addressed by a bill that Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law on June 29, which made changes to the state’s 12-week abortion ban legislation.

Planned Parenthood, the Carolina Journal reported, is requesting to change the temporary restraining order into an injunction, and is also seeking an injunction on the hospitalization requirement section of the law, which is supposed to be enacted on Oct. 1.

On July 24, Planned Parenthood and Duke Physician Beverly Gray, renewed their request for preliminary injunction of the law, arguing that the act “imposes irrational and unconstitutional restrictions on abortion care.”