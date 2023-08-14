NORAD Says Russian Military Planes Detected Near Alaska Air Defense Zone

The North America Aerospace Defense Command announced on Monday that they have detected and tracked Russian military planes in the Alaska Air Defense Zone. NORAD said it happens "regularly and is not seen as a threat."
The four airplanes did not enter American or Canadian sovereign regions, remaining in international airspace. They were detected on Sunday night and Monday morning.
The statement also clarifies that although the aircraft were not in an American-controlled region, an ADIZ (Air Defense Identification Zone) contains a stretch of international airspace and identification of planes flying by is required.
While no actions were taken at this time, NORAD said they are "ready to employ a number of response options in defense of North America," such as airborne radars and fighter aircraft.
