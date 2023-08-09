No, Trump Did Not Say He Would Rather Be in France than the US
Social media users are translating the quote as Trump saying he would prefer being in the South of France 'to being in this country'
Former President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny after allegedly saying he would rather be in the "South of France" than America, but critics appear to be misinterpreting what he said in New Hampshire on Tuesday.
"I could have been relaxing at Mar-A-Lago or in the South of France, which I would prefer being in this country, frankly," Trump said while speaking about his indictment charges during a campaign rally in Windham, N.H.
Trump's quote quickly spread across social media and some news outlets with them incorrectly citing him as saying he would prefer being in France "to being in" the U.S.
However, in clips of the former president's comments, the word "to" cannot be heard, seeming to indicate that he was saying he would prefer to be in the U.S. even though he could be in the "South of France" had he not been facing so many legal challenges.
The original clip was posted on social media by journalist Aaron Rupar and had over 2.5 million views at the time of reporting.
"'Trump: I could have been relaxing at Mar-a-Lago or the south of France, which I would prefer to being in this country frankly,'" Rupar captioned the viral tweet.
X users and Trump critics, including Republicans Against Trump, are citing the misquote to say that Trump "is NOT an American patriot."
The former president's office has not yet responded to The Messenger's request for comment.
