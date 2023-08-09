No, Trump Did Not Say He Would Rather Be in France than the US - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

No, Trump Did Not Say He Would Rather Be in France than the US

Social media users are translating the quote as Trump saying he would prefer being in the South of France 'to being in this country'

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny after allegedly saying he would rather be in the "South of France" than America, but critics appear to be misinterpreting what he said in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

"I could have been relaxing at Mar-A-Lago or in the South of France, which I would prefer being in this country, frankly," Trump said while speaking about his indictment charges during a campaign rally in Windham, N.H.

Trump's quote quickly spread across social media and some news outlets with them incorrectly citing him as saying he would prefer being in France "to being in" the U.S.

However, in clips of the former president's comments, the word "to" cannot be heard, seeming to indicate that he was saying he would prefer to be in the U.S. even though he could be in the "South of France" had he not been facing so many legal challenges.

Read More

The original clip was posted on social media by journalist Aaron Rupar and had over 2.5 million views at the time of reporting.

"'Trump: I could have been relaxing at Mar-a-Lago or the south of France, which I would prefer to being in this country frankly,'" Rupar captioned the viral tweet.

X users and Trump critics, including Republicans Against Trump, are citing the misquote to say that Trump "is NOT an American patriot."

The former president's office has not yet responded to The Messenger's request for comment.

Donald Trump speaks as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on Aug. 5, 2023 in Columbia, S.C.
Donald Trump speaks as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on Aug. 5, 2023 in Columbia, S.C.Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.