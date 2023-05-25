‘No! No! No!’: Whoopi Goldberg Admonishes ‘View’ Crowd Booing GOP Guest During Gun Debate

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg shut down her booing audience on Thursday during a gun control debate with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R).

The Republican governor earned boos after declaring he would support no effort to ban guns, adding that if Democrats couldn't pass expansive gun control when they had a majority in the House and Senate, it can't be done.

“If your argument is that we should ban something federally, I remind the Democrats had the House, the Senate, and the presidency for two years. They did nothing,” he said.

Sununu pushed for more of a focus on mental health issues that contribute to mass shootings, earning boos from the audience.

“I'm not banning any guns. I'll provide access to mental health. We'll get to the core of the issue which spurs a lot of the violence,” he said.

Goldberg quickly cut in.

"No! No! No!” she said. "No booing!"

"No Republican will ever come back here if you're going to boo," co-host Joy Behar joked.

"We need to talk to people to find out what they're thinking and are they thinking in the right way," Goldberg told the audience. "He's not going to be perfect. None of them are, but at least give people the opportunity to say what's going on."

Asked about a run on "The View," the Republican said it's still too "early" to make any predictions. He said the chosen candidate should have "executive level decision making." Sununu has previously said he's considering jumping in the race.