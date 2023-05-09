No Breakthrough on Debt Ceiling Deal After Biden Meets with Congressional Leaders

President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders did not resolve an impasse over raising the debt limit Tuesday as the risk of a government default rapidly approaches.

“I didn’t see any new movement,” McCarthy said in remarks outside the White House following his meeting with Biden.

Biden met with McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tueaday afternoon at the White House for roughly an hour.

The four congressional leaders will meet with Biden again on Friday as staffers continue talks throughout the week.

"The disagreements are wide," Schumer said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the government could default as early as June 1. Despite little movement made between the leaders, McConnell said “the United States of America is not gonna default.”

“It never has and it never will,” McConnell said.

Republicans have said they would only vote for legislation to raise the debt ceiling that includes spending cuts. The GOP-controlled House passed a bill last month on a party-line vote that would raise the federal borrowing limit by $1.5 trillion and reduce federal discretionary spending limits to what they were in fiscal year 2022.

"By not taking default off the table, Speaker McCarthy is greatly endangering America," Schumer said.

The view from the White House: Biden said he is “absolutely certain” that an overwhelming number of members of Congress know that default “would be a disaster.”

“This nation has never to follow his debt. It never will,” Biden said during remarks in the Roosevelt Room, adding that a short-term extension to the debit limit is not off the table.

Biden also said that has been "considering" attempting to unilaterally raise the debt limit through the 14th Amendment, noting that he has been advised that he would have a legitimate claim to do so. But Biden noted that going that route would have to be litigated.

“I don’t think that solves our problem now,” Biden said.

Given the small window of time before a potential default is triggered, Biden said it’s possible that he will not go to Japan later this month for a meeting with the G-7. He is also scheduled to go to Australia for the Quad Leaders’ Summit later this month.

“If somehow we got down to the wire and we still hadn't resolved this and the due date was in the matter when I was supposed to be away, I would not go,” Biden said of the trip, which begins on May 19. “I would stay ‘til this gets finished.”