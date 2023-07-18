No Labels Founder Says She Would End Third-Party Effort if It Aids Trump - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

No Labels Founder Says She Would End Third-Party Effort if It Aids Trump

No Labels intends to continue their White House bid, as long as the effort won't waste any votes and they plan to reevaluate their participation in April

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Joe Manchin joins Jon Huntsman, host of SiriusXM’s No Labels Radio, in hosting the morning program at the SiriusXM Studio on May 3, 2014 in Washington, DC. Amanda Voisard/Getty Images

The founder of No Labels has said they would end attempts at a third party presidential bid if they find it would aid former President Donald Trump's White House run.

In an interview with NBC News, founder and No Labels CEO Nancy Jacobson also suggested they would also drop a White House push if President Joe Biden is ahead in the polls.

"As a Democrat? Categorically, that will not happen," Jacobson said in response to a question about how a third-party bid could take votes away from Biden and benefit Trump. "This effort will nev — we’ll pull it down."

Jacobson immediately added: "We will not spoil for either side. The only reason to do this is to win."

Read More

The CEO did not offer up any type of metric system that they would use to decide whether or not to stand down.

William Galston, who helped establish No Labels in 2010, but left the organization in April due to his opposition to the presidential ticket operation, said in an interview with NBC that he thought a third-party run would help the former president.

“I cannot see a serious possibility that an independent, bipartisan, centrist, third-party ticket can succeed and win the presidency,” Galston said. “I fear that despite its intentions to the contrary, if it proceeds, it will end up — it will end up helping Donald Trump.”

Jacobson said No Labels intends to continue its White House bid, as long as the effort won't waste any votes and they plan to reevaluate their participation in April.

“We’ve said from the beginning, all of our lawyers have said, we’re not going to offer our ballot line if it looks like it’s going to be a waste of votes at all,” Jacobson said told NBC News.

“I think what we stay true to is that the American people want a choice and they — on both sides. It looks like they don’t want the choices that they’re given,” she added.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.