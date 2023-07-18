No Labels Founder Says She Would End Third-Party Effort if It Aids Trump

The founder of No Labels has said they would end attempts at a third party presidential bid if they find it would aid former President Donald Trump's White House run.

In an interview with NBC News, founder and No Labels CEO Nancy Jacobson also suggested they would also drop a White House push if President Joe Biden is ahead in the polls.

"As a Democrat? Categorically, that will not happen," Jacobson said in response to a question about how a third-party bid could take votes away from Biden and benefit Trump. "This effort will nev — we’ll pull it down."

Jacobson immediately added: "We will not spoil for either side. The only reason to do this is to win."

The CEO did not offer up any type of metric system that they would use to decide whether or not to stand down.

William Galston, who helped establish No Labels in 2010, but left the organization in April due to his opposition to the presidential ticket operation, said in an interview with NBC that he thought a third-party run would help the former president.

“I cannot see a serious possibility that an independent, bipartisan, centrist, third-party ticket can succeed and win the presidency,” Galston said. “I fear that despite its intentions to the contrary, if it proceeds, it will end up — it will end up helping Donald Trump.”

Jacobson said No Labels intends to continue its White House bid, as long as the effort won't waste any votes and they plan to reevaluate their participation in April.

“We’ve said from the beginning, all of our lawyers have said, we’re not going to offer our ballot line if it looks like it’s going to be a waste of votes at all,” Jacobson said told NBC News.

“I think what we stay true to is that the American people want a choice and they — on both sides. It looks like they don’t want the choices that they’re given,” she added.