Nikki Haley On VP Speculation: ‘Not Playing For Seconds’
2024 GOP hopeful said she's feeling 'really good' ahead of Wednesday's debate despite lagging in the polls
GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said she doesn't "play for second" when asked if she would consider joining another candidate's ticket as vice president on Fox News Sunday.
"I've said from the very beginning — I don't play for second," Haley said. "I've never played for second, I'm not going to start now."
The former South Carolina governor is expected to face nearly all of her fellow leading GOP primary opponents at Wednesday's debate hosted by Fox News, with the exception of the clear frontrunner: former President Donald Trump.
Haley, who has struggled to gain traction in polling, said she believes it is "off to the races" after Wednesday's debate.
"We feel really good going into the debate," Haley said.
Trump remains well in the lead for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, though he does not plan to participate in the upcoming debate. His nearest rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, lag more than 30 percentage points behind the former president in polling.
