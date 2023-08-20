Nikki Haley On VP Speculation: ‘Not Playing For Seconds’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Nikki Haley On VP Speculation: ‘Not Playing For Seconds’

2024 GOP hopeful said she's feeling 'really good' ahead of Wednesday's debate despite lagging in the polls

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said she doesn't "play for second" when asked if she would consider joining another candidate's ticket as vice president on Fox News Sunday.

"I've said from the very beginning — I don't play for second," Haley said. "I've never played for second, I'm not going to start now."

The former South Carolina governor is expected to face nearly all of her fellow leading GOP primary opponents at Wednesday's debate hosted by Fox News, with the exception of the clear frontrunner: former President Donald Trump.

The former South Carolina governor is the only woman in the GOP presidential primary fieldSpencer Platt/Getty Images

Haley, who has struggled to gain traction in polling, said she believes it is "off to the races" after Wednesday's debate.

"We feel really good going into the debate," Haley said.

Trump remains well in the lead for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, though he does not plan to participate in the upcoming debate. His nearest rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, lag more than 30 percentage points behind the former president in polling.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.