Nikki Haley Takes Aim At Transgender Influencer During Campaign Stop In New Hampshire
The influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, has been under attack after she teamed up with Bud Light for an ad.
Nikki Haley once again targeted transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.
Haley asked the crowd, "Anybody know about Dylan Mulvaney, the Bud Light person?"
"Make no mistake. That is a guy dressed up like a girl, mocking women. Women don’t act like that, yet you have companies glorifying him," Haley said while misgendering Mulvaney.
Tuesday’s comments were not the first time Haley called out Mulvaney.
Haley repeated the line, “Make no mistake: That is a guy dressed up like a girl making fun of women. Women don't act like that” at New England College back in April at a town hall.
Mulvaney rose to fame on TikTok after documenting her transition in a series known as “Days of Girlhood.”
She has come under fire recently following a partnership with Bud Light that prompted backlash from conservative beer drinkers.
