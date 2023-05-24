The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Nikki Haley Takes Aim At Transgender Influencer During Campaign Stop In New Hampshire 

    The influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, has been under attack after she teamed up with Bud Light for an ad.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Nikki Haley once again targeted transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.  

    Haley asked the crowd, "Anybody know about Dylan Mulvaney, the Bud Light person?"

    "Make no mistake. That is a guy dressed up like a girl, mocking women. Women don’t act like that, yet you have companies glorifying him," Haley said while misgendering Mulvaney.

    Tuesday’s comments were not the first time Haley called out Mulvaney. 

    Read More

    Haley repeated the line, “Make no mistake: That is a guy dressed up like a girl making fun of women. Women don't act like that” at New England College back in April at a town hall. 

    Mulvaney rose to fame on TikTok after documenting her transition in a series known as “Days of Girlhood.” 

    She has come under fire recently following a partnership with Bud Light that prompted backlash from conservative beer drinkers.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - APRIL 25: Republican U.S. Presidential candidate, former South Carolina Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers a major policy speech against abortion on April 25, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Haley continued to campaign for her challenge against former President Donald Trump to be the presidential nominee of the Republican Party. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.