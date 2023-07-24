Nikki Haley Says She’d Support Trump as Nominee, But ‘He Can’t Win a General Election’

Nikki Haley would support Donald Trump if he turns out to be the 2024 presidential nominee for the Republican Party, but she doesn't have faith that he's electable amid his mounting legal woes.
"I would support him because I am not going to have a President Kamala Harris. We can't afford that. That is not going to happen," Haley told CNBC on a Monday interview.
She followed up the pledge to support Trump, a requirement for the first GOP primary debate, by arguing Republicans need to avoid the former president.
"Look at these indictments, there's probably going to be a fourth indictment. We can't have as Republicans [Trump] as the nominee," she said. "He can't win a general election. That's the problem. We've got to go and have someone who can actually win."
Asked if she would consider a vice president spot on another ticket, Haley dismissed the idea.
"I don't play for second," she said.
Two Fox Business polls released over the weekend showed Trump holding a 30 point or more lead over his competitors in the key primary states of Iowa and South Carolina.
Haley scored in single digits among likely Iowa caucus goers, but she placed second in the South Carolina poll (she used to be governor of the state), earning 14% support compared to Trump's 48%.
