Nikki Haley Reacts to McConnell’s Freeze-Up Moment at Presser: ‘Got to Have a New Generation’

It's time for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to retire from office, according to Nikki Haley.

The 2024 hopeful joined CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday and reacted to 81-year-old McConnell freezing up at a recent press conference and appearing to not be able to speak for a moment.

After getting assistance, McConnell returned and answered questions. He insisted he was fine and his staff later said he was "light-headed."

Haley praised McConnell as a "great leader" who has done an "amazing job," but used him as an example of a politician who doesn't know when to "walk away."

(L-R) Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on July 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"What I am saying about Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, all of them: know when to walk away," she said.

Haley has called for mental acuity tests for politicians 75 and older. She's also called for term limits, something she promoted again on Sunday in the wake of McConnell's freeze-up.

McConnell's staff released a statement after his press conference moment insisting the Republican leader plans on finishing his term in office despite recent health troubles.

"We've got to have a new generation," she said.

Haley called on people to stop electing people because they "look good in a picture."

"We've got to stop electing people because they look good in a picture or they hold a baby well. We've got to stop electing people because we like them and they've been there a long time," she said. "That's actually the problem."