Nikki Haley Raised $7.3M in Second Quarter, Campaign Says

White House hopeful Nikki Haley raised $7.3 million across her campaign and aligned political committees in the second quarter of the year, bringing the former South Carolina governor’s fundraising total to $15.6 million since she launched her bid in February.

The Haley campaign will report raising $5.3 million in the second quarter, according to copies of Haley's filings shared with The Messenger. That figure includes an approximately $1 million transfer from her Team Stand for America joint fundraising committee to her campaign account. Haley had $9.3 million in cash on hand across her three aligned committees at the end of June, including $6.8 million in her campaign’s coffers.

Haley’s fundraising numbers are lower than those of the two highest-polling candidates in the Republican primary race. Former President Donald Trump will report raising more than $35 million in the second quarter across his campaign and political committee. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign said it raised $20 million since he entered the race at the end of May.

“Nikki is grateful for the groundswell of support from nearly 160,000 donations from all 50 states,” Haley campaign communications director Nachama Soloveichik said in a statement.

The Republican National Committee has said candidates must have at least 40,000 unique donors to participate in the first debate next month, along with earning at least 1 percent in certain polls and signing a loyalty pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee. The Haley campaign did not say whether its nearly 160,000 second-quarter donations all came from unique donors.

The second quarter of the year spanned April 1 to June 30. Quarterly campaign finance reports are due to the Federal Election Commission by July 15.

Haley’s Team Stand for America committee will report raising $2.6 million and had nearly $310,000 in cash on hand, while Haley’s leadership PAC reported raising $357,000 and had $2.2 million in the bank, the fundraising reports show.

Additionally, the pro-Haley super PAC Stand for America Fund, Inc. raised $18.7 million, according to Fox News. Super PACs can raise and spend unlimited funds for or against candidates, but cannot coordinate directly with campaigns. The PAC, which will file its fundraising report on July 31, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Haley landed in hot water last quarter when her campaign seemed to misrepresent its fundraising numbers. Haley raised $8.3 million in the first quarter of the year, but her campaign had initially double-counted some donations across the three committees and claimed it had raised $11 million.