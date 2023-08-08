Nikki Haley On Sen. Tuberville’s Military Holds: ‘Goes To Show Just How Messed Up Our Country Is’

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Tuesday pressed Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., over his moves to hold up military promotions, but said she appreciates what he is trying to do with his protest of the Department of Defense's policy providing expenses and leave pay for military service members seeking abortion care.

In an interview on "The Hugh Hewitt Show," host Hugh Hewitt asked Haley if she would speak to Tuberville and tell him to stop "screwing up the military."

"We do not have a chief of staff of the Army for a first time in 200 years. More than 300 vacancies. It’s a mess. And I know that the Pentagon has violated the Hyde Amendment, and I know you’re pro-life. But would you call Senator Tuberville and ask him to stop screwing up the military, because we’re on the brink of a conflict with China, and we cannot have this," Hewitt said.

The conflict " goes to show just how messed up our country is," Haley declared.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"I mean, you look at the fact that the Department of Defense shouldn’t be doing this in the first place. But there’s got to be other ways to go about doing this," she said.

The 2024 GOP hopeful and former ambassador noted low recruitment numbers and said service members aren't treated as "heroes" anymore with the military promotions on pause being used as "fodder."

"I appreciate what Tuberville’s trying to do. I do. Like it’s totally wrong that the Department of Defense is doing this. But have we gotten so low that this is how we have to go about stopping it?" she said.

Haley argued a conversation between members of Congress and the DoD should have happened before Tuberville's protest, which has been blasted by President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as jeopardizing national security.

"I just think it shouldn’t get to this point. And you know, for my husband who’s serving overseas, and for all those military men and women, the idea that this is what they’re looking back and seeing, and this is what they are dealing with on top of the stresses of keeping themselves safe and being away from their families, it’s wrong," Haley said.