Nikki Haley on Not Always Siding With Trump: ‘I Don’t Love My Husband 100% of the Time’

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Tuesday compared her not siding with former President Donald Trump on all things to her marriage while speaking with Fox News' Neil Cavuto Wednesday.
“You’ve got some people who are mad that I don’t love Trump 90%, you know, 100% of the time. I don’t love my husband 100% of the time," Haley said when Cavuto asked her about her not always agreeing with the former president.
Haley has been married to her husband Michael Haley since 1996.
Cavuto asked Haley if she feared "the wrath" of Trump supporters "who are pretty much in lockstep with him and make up a large part of the Republican base right now," by questioning him, which prompted the response about her husband.
“His voters and supporters and the American people want the truth. I just speak hard truths,” Haley responded.
“You’ve got some people who are upset that I don’t disagree with him a hundred percent of the time,” Haley continued. “I think he was the right president at the right time. I call it like I see it. And so, look ... I just think we need to move forward. Our country can’t keep dealing with this chaos and this negativity.”
The Fox News host pressed Haley to clarify asking her if Trump is wrong for seeking a return to the White House in 2024 and asked if she would back him if he is the chosen Republican nominee.
“I have said and I say it to every Republican candidate who’s gonna get on that debate stage. I will support the Republican that comes out of that,” Haley answered. “Certainly, I want it to be me but I want to support the Republican.”
