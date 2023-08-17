Nikki Haley on Being the Only Woman in the GOP Primary: ‘The Fellas Are Going To Do What the Fellas Are Gonna Do’  - The Messenger
Politics.
Nikki Haley on Being the Only Woman in the GOP Primary: ‘The Fellas Are Going To Do What the Fellas Are Gonna Do’ 

Haley is the only woman in the crowded 2024 GOP presidential race

Kayla Gallagher
Nikki Haley, the only woman making a bid in the 2024 GOP Primary, said that she can't focus on gender in her White House bid, saying "the fellas are going to do what the fellas are going to do."

The former U.N. Ambassador and former Governor of South Carolina who started her campaign by saying it was time for a "bad--s woman" in the White House is now slated to be the only woman on the crowded Republican Primary debate stage next week.

"The fellas are going to do what the fellas are gonna do," Haley said to Politico during her recent appearance at the Iowa State Fair.

“I’m an accountant. I’m a military spouse. I’m a mom,” she told the outlet. “I understand that we’ve got debt issues, we’ve got crime issues, we’ve got border issues, we’ve gotten education issues, and we’ve got China literally beating us every day. I don’t have time for the theatrics.”

Former President Donald Trump has avoided going after Haley hard on the campaign trail, but has referred to her campaign as "overly ambitious."

Haley has attempted to avoid identity politics in her campaign, telling Politico she doesn't "play the gender card," but she often highlights her womanhood as a mother and military spouse as part of her campaign strategy.

"Do I happen to be a woman? Yes. Do I happen to be Indian? Yes. Do I happen to be a military spouse? Yes. Do I happen to be a mom? Yes. All those things are great," Haley said in Iowa.

She added: "I think that when I become the first female president, it won’t be because I’m a woman. It’ll be because … I’m the right person for the job."

