Nikki Haley on Being the Only Woman in the GOP Primary: ‘The Fellas Are Going To Do What the Fellas Are Gonna Do’
Haley is the only woman in the crowded 2024 GOP presidential race
Nikki Haley, the only woman making a bid in the 2024 GOP Primary, said that she can't focus on gender in her White House bid, saying "the fellas are going to do what the fellas are going to do."
The former U.N. Ambassador and former Governor of South Carolina who started her campaign by saying it was time for a "bad--s woman" in the White House is now slated to be the only woman on the crowded Republican Primary debate stage next week.
"The fellas are going to do what the fellas are gonna do," Haley said to Politico during her recent appearance at the Iowa State Fair.
“I’m an accountant. I’m a military spouse. I’m a mom,” she told the outlet. “I understand that we’ve got debt issues, we’ve got crime issues, we’ve got border issues, we’ve gotten education issues, and we’ve got China literally beating us every day. I don’t have time for the theatrics.”
Former President Donald Trump has avoided going after Haley hard on the campaign trail, but has referred to her campaign as "overly ambitious."
Haley has attempted to avoid identity politics in her campaign, telling Politico she doesn't "play the gender card," but she often highlights her womanhood as a mother and military spouse as part of her campaign strategy.
- Nikki Haley On Sen. Tuberville’s Military Holds: ‘Goes To Show Just How Messed Up Our Country Is’
- Nikki Haley Says She’d Support Trump as Nominee, But ‘He Can’t Win a General Election’
- Nikki Haley Raised $7.3M in Second Quarter, Campaign Says
- Nikki Haley Calls Federal Abortion Ban ‘Not Realistic’
- Nikki Haley Calls Trump Pardon Talk ‘Premature,’ But Says She’d Be ‘Inclined in Favor’
- Nikki Haley Warns GOP: ‘We Can’t Keep Chasing Every Drama That Surrounds Trump’
"Do I happen to be a woman? Yes. Do I happen to be Indian? Yes. Do I happen to be a military spouse? Yes. Do I happen to be a mom? Yes. All those things are great," Haley said in Iowa.
She added: "I think that when I become the first female president, it won’t be because I’m a woman. It’ll be because … I’m the right person for the job."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics