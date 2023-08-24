Nikki Haley Calls Trump ‘Most Disliked Politician In All of America’

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Thursday took aim at both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, saying that Americans don't want to see either of them run for the White House again, adding that Trump is the "most disliked politician in all of America."
"That's reality. And that person can't win a general election, and we can't afford to have Kamala Harris become our president," Haley said while on Fox News' America's Newsroom the morning after the first GOP presidential debate.
She also argued that Trump is "going to spend more time in a courtroom than he's going to spend on the campaign trail," emphasizing her point that Republicans cannot win back the White House if the former president wins the primary.
While on the show, Haley also called the uncertainty of whether Biden will participate in a general election debate or not "unbelievable."
"He has to debate just like Trump needs to debate," Haley said. "If you want the American people's support you gotta show up."
