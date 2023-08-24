Nikki Haley Calls Trump ‘Most Disliked Politician In All of America’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Nikki Haley Calls Trump ‘Most Disliked Politician In All of America’

'He's going to spend more time in a courtroom than he's going to spend in the campaign trail,' Haley said

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former Governor from South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley takes part in the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023.KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Thursday took aim at both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, saying that Americans don't want to see either of them run for the White House again, adding that Trump is the "most disliked politician in all of America."

"That's reality. And that person can't win a general election, and we can't afford to have Kamala Harris become our president," Haley said while on Fox News' America's Newsroom the morning after the first GOP presidential debate.

She also argued that Trump is "going to spend more time in a courtroom than he's going to spend on the campaign trail," emphasizing her point that Republicans cannot win back the White House if the former president wins the primary.

While on the show, Haley also called the uncertainty of whether Biden will participate in a general election debate or not "unbelievable."

"He has to debate just like Trump needs to debate," Haley said. "If you want the American people's support you gotta show up."

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.