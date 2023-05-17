Nikki Haley Calls for Marine Daniel Penny to be Pardoned After NYC Subway Killing
The 2024 GOP hopeful's comments are the latest from several prominent Republicans who have offered support.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Tuesday that Marine veteran Daniel Penny, who was charged with killing Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the New York City subway, should be pardoned.
"The governor [Kathy Hochul, a Democrat] needs to pardon Penny...it's the right thing to do," Haley told Fox News.
She called Penny "very brave in that instance."
Last week, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office charged Penny, 24, with second-degree manslaughter. It came amid public pressure and the White House saying "a thorough investigation” was needed.
- Family of Jordan Neely Condemns Daniel Penny’s Response to Killing
- Daniel Penny Charged with Manslaughter In Jordan Neely Subway Slay
- Marine Veteran Daniel Penny Turns Himself in After Jordan Neely’s Chokehold Death
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $10K to Daniel Penny Defense That Has Now Raised Over $2 Million
- Former Marine Expected to Be Charged In Jordan Neely Subway Chokehold Death: DA
Haley is one of many prominent Republicans who have shown support for Penny.
Donald Trump told The Messenger that while he hadn't seen the footage of the subway incident, Penny appeared to be "in great danger and the other people in the [subway] car were in great danger."
Another GOP presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, donated $10,000 to "Daniel Penny's Legal Defense Fund" on "GiveSendGo."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also promoted the fund, writing: "We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine... America’s got his back."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also posted a photo of the Marine on Twitter on Monday, writing: "This is what a hero looks like. The world needs more men like Daniel Penny."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Sen. John Thune to Endorse Sen. Tim Scott for 2024 RacePolitics
- No Debt Limit Breakthrough Yet as Biden and McCarthy Prepare to Meet MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman SpatPolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics