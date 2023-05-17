Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Tuesday that Marine veteran Daniel Penny, who was charged with killing Jordan Neely in a chokehold on the New York City subway, should be pardoned.

"The governor [Kathy Hochul, a Democrat] needs to pardon Penny...it's the right thing to do," Haley told Fox News.

She called Penny "very brave in that instance."

Last week, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office charged Penny, 24, with second-degree manslaughter. It came amid public pressure and the White House saying "a thorough investigation” was needed.

Haley is one of many prominent Republicans who have shown support for Penny.

Donald Trump told The Messenger that while he hadn't seen the footage of the subway incident, Penny appeared to be "in great danger and the other people in the [subway] car were in great danger."

Another GOP presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, donated $10,000 to "Daniel Penny's Legal Defense Fund" on "GiveSendGo."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also promoted the fund, writing: "We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine... America’s got his back."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also posted a photo of the Marine on Twitter on Monday, writing: "This is what a hero looks like. The world needs more men like Daniel Penny."