Passing a federal abortion ban is not in the cards, Nikki Haley said on Sunday.

Appearing on CBS’ Face the Nation, the 2024 GOP presidential hopeful said the goal of a federal abortion ban is “not realistic.”

“At the federal level, it’s not realistic. It’s not being honest with the American people,” she said.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor who signed a 20-week abortion ban, said to pass a national ban, you’d need 60 Senate votes and there hasn’t been “60 pro-life senators in 100 years.”

“So the idea that a Republican president could ban all abortions is not being honest with the American people, any more than a Democrat president could ban these pro-life laws in the states. So let’s be honest with the American people and say, ‘Let’s find national consensus,’” she said.