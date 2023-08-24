Nikki Haley Attacks Vivek Ramaswamy on Ukraine: ‘You Are Choosing a Murderer’

Nikki Haley had her strongest moment of the debate when she attacked Vivek Ramaswamy over his promise to revoke funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia.
Haley, who has serious foreign policy experience as a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, ripped into Ramaswamy for his isolationist foreign policy views.
"He wants to stop funding for Israel. He wants to stop funding for Ukraine," Haley said. "You are choosing a murderer" over a democratic government.
Haley was referring to the news Wednesday that the plane carrying Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin had been shot down by Russian forces.
"A win for Russia is a win for China," Haley said, pointing to Ramaswamy.
