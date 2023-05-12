Nicolle Wallace Rips CNN for Not Challenging Trump after Bouncing ‘Sexist’ Don Lemon

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Thursday lashed out at CNN for firing Don Lemon from his morning program after he was accused of sexism — but failing to challenge Donald Trump on CNN's "Town Hall" when he attacked E. Jean Carroll.

Trump called Carroll a "whack job" on CNN Wednesday, a day after a jury determined he had sexually abused her in a Manhattan department store and defamed her, and awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages. He also called her account of the attack "fake" and "made up."

He referred to her account of what happened in Bergdorf Goodman as "hanky panky."

Trump on Thursday appealed the jury's decision.

Carroll is reportedly now considering yet another defamation suit over Trump's latest comments.

Trump also demeaned CNN anchor's Kaitlan Collins — who was once Lemon’s co-host — as a "nasty person" when she challenged some of his baseless claims.

Lemon, meanwhile, was fired last month after he announced on his CNN morning program that Nikki Haley, 51, was not "in her prime" for a race to be the Republican nominee for president, even though she's 25 years younger than Trump.

Lemon also sparked criticism last fall when he insisted the U.S. men’s soccer team should be paid more than the women’s team, because the men are “more interesting to watch.”

Wallace pointed out on her program that CNN “recently very publicly parted ways with anchor Don Lemon. It came in the aftermath of a comment he made on his broadcast that was viewed by his managers as misogynistic," she added.

“Those very same managers are the people who aired Trump’s misogynistic attacks last night on E. Jean Carroll that could invite further defamation suits,” Wallace noted.

Lemon issued a statement after his comment about Haley's "prime," saying he regretted his “inartful and irrelevant” comments.