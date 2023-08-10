NH Gov. Sununu Signs Bill to Create Marijuana Study Commission

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed on Tuesday a new bill establishing a new commission to study the sale of marijuana and its impacts on those who purchase it, especially children.

“New Hampshire has an opportunity to safely regulate the sale of marijuana with a model few others can provide,” Sununu said. “By establishing a commission to study state-controlled sales, this bill will bring stakeholders from across New Hampshire together to ensure that preventing negative impacts upon kids remains our number one priority.”

Credit card companies are hesitant to allow debit card purchases of cannabis. StockstudioX/Getty Images

New Hampshire is the only state in New England where the recreational use of marijuana is not legal — but this bill could change this. Earlier in May, Sununu spoke about how welcoming he was to such legislation.

"Knowing that a majority of our residents support legalization, it is reasonable to assume change is inevitable," he said then. "To ignore this reality would be shortsighted and harmful. That is why, with the right policy and framework in place, I stand ready to sign a legalization bill that puts the State of NH in the drivers seat, focusing on harm reduction — not profits."

House Bill 611 was introduced by three Democratic co-sponsors and will also focus on the therapeutic uses of cannabis, as well as standards on the levels of THC that will be allowed in each product.