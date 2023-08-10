NH Gov. Sununu Signs Bill to Create Marijuana Study Commission
New Hampshire is currently the only state in New England where the recreational use of marijuana is not legal
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed on Tuesday a new bill establishing a new commission to study the sale of marijuana and its impacts on those who purchase it, especially children.
“New Hampshire has an opportunity to safely regulate the sale of marijuana with a model few others can provide,” Sununu said. “By establishing a commission to study state-controlled sales, this bill will bring stakeholders from across New Hampshire together to ensure that preventing negative impacts upon kids remains our number one priority.”
New Hampshire is the only state in New England where the recreational use of marijuana is not legal — but this bill could change this. Earlier in May, Sununu spoke about how welcoming he was to such legislation.
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Will Not Run for President in 2024
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu: Trump Rivals Should Spotlight Former President’s Legal Woes
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Announces He Will Not Seek Fifth Term
- New Hampshire Gov. Sununu on Trump: ‘After He Loses, I Don’t Think He’s Going Quietly’
- Top New Hampshire Strategist Joins DeSantis Super PAC, Won’t Wait on Sununu (Exclusive)
- New Hampshire GOP Gov Sununu: Biden Could Give His Delegates to Another Nominee at Democratic Convention
"Knowing that a majority of our residents support legalization, it is reasonable to assume change is inevitable," he said then. "To ignore this reality would be shortsighted and harmful. That is why, with the right policy and framework in place, I stand ready to sign a legalization bill that puts the State of NH in the drivers seat, focusing on harm reduction — not profits."
House Bill 611 was introduced by three Democratic co-sponsors and will also focus on the therapeutic uses of cannabis, as well as standards on the levels of THC that will be allowed in each product.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics
- Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘There Is No Ongoing Investigation of Hunter Biden, or Joe Biden’Politics
- Kamala Harris: Gun Control Will Happen at the Ballot BoxPolitics
- GOP House Oversight Chair James Comer Says Jared Kushner Crossed the Line With Saudi DealingsPolitics