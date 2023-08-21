NH Gov. Sununu Says If GOP Narrows Primary Field ‘We Will Beat Trump’ - The Messenger
Politics.
NH Gov. Sununu Says If GOP Narrows Primary Field ‘We Will Beat Trump’

The Republican argued anyone who did not make the debate stage should drop out of the 2024 race immediately

Zachary Leeman
Chris Sununu speaking at Time 100 Summit Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, R, urged his fellow Republicans to quickly narrow the 2024 candidate field to better take on former President Donald Trump.

In an op-ed for the New York Times, the New Hampshire governor recommended any candidates who did not make the stage for the first GOP primary debate, set to air Wednesday on Fox News, should see themselves to the exit.

He added that anyone polling in the single digits by the end of the year should also hit the road.

"To win, they must break free of Mr. Trump’s drama, step out of his shadow, go on offense, attack, and present their case," Sununu wrote. "Then they need to see if they can catch fire this fall — and if they can’t, they need to step aside, because winnowing down the field of candidates is the single best chance to stop Mr. Trump."

The governor argued Republicans will lose "up and down the ballot" if Trump is the 2024 nominee, citing an Associated Press poll where two thirds of respondents said they were unlikely to support the former president.

Sununu said the Republicans need to focus on key primary states Iowa and New Hampshire where Trump still holds a polling lead, but one not as high in national polls.

The governor predicted the GOP though will "continue to be consumed" with Trump.

"Instead of going on offense and offering an alternative to Joe Biden’s failing leadership, Republicans will continue to be consumed with responding to Mr. Trump's constant grievances and lies, turning off every independent suburban voter in America," he wrote. "And Mr. Trump, ever the narcissist, will spend the entire campaign whining about his legal troubles and bilking his supporters of their retirement savings to pay for his lawyers."

