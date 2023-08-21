Newsmax Denies Report They Offered Vivek Ramaswamy More Air Time for Ad Buys

Newsmax is pushing back against a report suggesting Vivek Ramaswamy was offered more time on the network in exchange for increased ad buys.
Semafor reported on Sunday that Ramaswamy shared a private call with Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy in which the entrepreneur complained about not being given prime time slot guest appearances.
Ruddy suggested buying more ad space, Semafor reported, citing two people who claimed to have heard about the exchange from Ramaswamy.
Newsmax pushed back on the report though, completely denying any connection between air time on the network and ad sales.
"That Newsmax is asking candidates to advertise in order to ensure coverage as some quid pro quo … is categorically untrue and incorrect. Newsmax would take an assertion such as that very seriously. There is no correlation between advertising and editorial visibility for any candidate on Newsmax," network spokesperson Bill Daddi told Semafor.
The spokesperson added that Newsmax covered Ramaswamy early in his campaign, before he saw a jump in the polls.
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy Is Having A ‘Bit Of A Moment’
- Vivek Ramaswamy Was Developing Daily Wire Podcast Before 2024 Launch: Report
- Vivek Ramaswamy Is Listed as an Unaffiliated Voter in Ohio: Report
"As is true for all networks, if candidates want to reach our audience outside of our programming, then, of course, advertising would be a good way for them to do this," Daddi said. "That is the basis of all political advertising, whether it be on Newsmax, FNC, CNN or MSNBC."
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics