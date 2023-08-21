Newsmax Denies Report They Offered Vivek Ramaswamy More Air Time for Ad Buys - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Newsmax Denies Report They Offered Vivek Ramaswamy More Air Time for Ad Buys

The conservative network blasted the suggestion there is a 'quid pro quo'

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during one of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ “Fair-Side Chats” at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls are visiting the fair, a tradition in one of the first states that will test candidates with the 2024 caucusesPhoto by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Newsmax is pushing back against a report suggesting Vivek Ramaswamy was offered more time on the network in exchange for increased ad buys.

Semafor reported on Sunday that Ramaswamy shared a private call with Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy in which the entrepreneur complained about not being given prime time slot guest appearances.

Ruddy suggested buying more ad space, Semafor reported, citing two people who claimed to have heard about the exchange from Ramaswamy.

Newsmax pushed back on the report though, completely denying any connection between air time on the network and ad sales.

"That Newsmax is asking candidates to advertise in order to ensure coverage as some quid pro quo … is categorically untrue and incorrect. Newsmax would take an assertion such as that very seriously. There is no correlation between advertising and editorial visibility for any candidate on Newsmax," network spokesperson Bill Daddi told Semafor.

The spokesperson added that Newsmax covered Ramaswamy early in his campaign, before he saw a jump in the polls.

Read More

"As is true for all networks, if candidates want to reach our audience outside of our programming, then, of course, advertising would be a good way for them to do this," Daddi said. "That is the basis of all political advertising, whether it be on Newsmax, FNC, CNN or MSNBC."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.