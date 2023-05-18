News Outlet CEO Apologizes to Former Mississippi Governor for Welfare Scandal Comment

Mississippi Today CEO Mary Margaret White says she misspoke when referring to former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant being involved in a welfare scandal.
“He has not been charged with any crime. My remark was inappropriate, and I sincerely apologize,” she said Wednesday.
At a media panel in Miami in February, White said her outlet broke the story of welfare funds being “embezzled by a former governor and his bureaucratic cronies.” The former Republican governors, however, was not charged with any crime.
Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting for a series of stories on a $77 million welfare embezzlement scandal, the biggest in the state’s history. Weeks after Bryant finished his time in office in 2020, multiple people faced criminal charges.
White said previous reports from the investigative pieces noted Bryant has not been charged with any crime connected to the scandal.
“My mistake was unintentional and an inaccurate representation of the facts,” she wrote.
The apology followed Bryant threatening to sue White for her “false and defamatory” statement connecting him to the scandal. White asked that video of her remarks also be retracted.
