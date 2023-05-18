The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    News Outlet CEO Apologizes to Former Mississippi Governor for Welfare Scandal Comment

    Phil Bryant had threatened to sue over “false and defamatory” comments about his alleged involvement.

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Michael Kovac/Getty Images

    Mississippi Today CEO Mary Margaret White says she misspoke when referring to former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant being involved in a welfare scandal. 

    “He has not been charged with any crime. My remark was inappropriate, and I sincerely apologize,” she said Wednesday

    At a media panel in Miami in February, White said her outlet broke the story of welfare funds being “embezzled by a former governor and his bureaucratic cronies.” The former Republican governors, however, was not charged with any crime. 

    Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting for a series of stories on a $77 million welfare embezzlement scandal, the biggest in the state’s history. Weeks after Bryant finished his time in office in 2020, multiple people faced criminal charges. 

    Read More

    White said previous reports from the investigative pieces noted Bryant has not been charged with any crime connected to the scandal.

    “My mistake was unintentional and an inaccurate representation of the facts,” she wrote. 

    The apology followed Bryant threatening to sue White for her “false and defamatory” statement connecting him to the scandal. White asked that video of her remarks also be retracted. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.