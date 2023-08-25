New York Man Gets Federal Prison Sentence for Threats to Marjorie Taylor Greene

A New York man who made threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., last year was sentenced on Thursday to three months in federal prison and three years of post-release supervision.

Joseph Morelli, 51, called Greene's D.C. office in March 2022 with threats that included "I'm gonna have to take your life into my own hands … I'm gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you."

According to Press Connects, he also left voicemails saying he would "pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull."

Morelli's apartment in Endicott, N.Y., was raided by the FBI later that month and he was taken into custody, after an investigation assisted by the U.S. Capitol police.

He was charged with transmitting interstate threatening communications and pleaded guilty in February. Morelli is to report to prison on Oct. 2.