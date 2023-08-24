New York Governor Calls on Biden to Take Action on Migrant Surge

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, on Thursday sent a formal request to the Biden administration, requesting they take action on the "unprecedented surge in asylum seekers coming to New York."
"New York has shouldered this burden far too long," she said in a speech delivered on the same day. She also took aim at GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bussing migrants to New York, calling his actions "despicable" and an attempt to use migrants as political pawns.
The city of New York has seen 100,000 asylum seekers arrive in the last year, with over half in need of shelter still. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, D, has estimated that the influx of migrants could cost his administration up to $12 billion through 2025.
In Hochul's letter to the Biden administration, she requested they expedite work permits — which are available to migrants only after six months of residency, and with the current backlog may take even longer — financial support for asylum seekers, federal facilities to be opened as temporary shelters, and reimbursement for the National Guardsmen who have been stationed at New York's migrant shelters.
"I do believe we have a moral imperative to help these new arrivals," Hochul said in her speech.
"This crisis originated with the federal government, and it must be solved through the federal government," said Hochul.
