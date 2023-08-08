New York City Planning To House 2,000 Migrants in Tent Shelter - The Messenger
Politics.
New York City Planning To House 2,000 Migrants in Tent Shelter

The shelter will be paid for entirely by the state of New York

Eva Surovell
Adams has called on the federal government to provide more support to the city. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday plans to construct a large migrant tent shelter on Randall’s Island to house migrants.

The Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will shelter upwards of 2,000 adult migrants. It will be paid for entirely by the state of New York, Adams added. 

“As the number of asylum seekers in our care continues to grow by hundreds every day, stretching our system to its breaking point and beyond, it has become more and more of a Herculean effort to find enough beds every night,” Adams said. 

The city says the number of asylum seekers currently in its care surpasses 57,200. 

The announcement comes after hundreds of migrants were forced to sleep on the streets of Manhattan after the Roosevelt Hotel, the city’s arrival and humanitarian relief center, reached capacity last week. Adams has previously called on President Joe Biden’s administration to provide more financial support to the city as it struggles to handle the influx of migrants.

Another housing facility was erected on the island last year, but was taken down after not reaching capacity.

