New York Appeals Court Rules for Democrats in Redistricting Case, GOP to Appeal Redrawing of Maps

The New York Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of Democrats in a redistricting case, ordering that the Independent Redistricting Commission redraw the state's congressional maps.

Last month, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee appealed a decision made last year that changed the district map of New York and consequentially, tipped districts to more favor Republicans.

Today's order for another redrawing is a win for Democrats — which is why the GOP will appeal the decision to keep the maps used in 2022, that flipped four seat of the House to the Republicans.

The ruling held that "the 2022 congressional and senate maps were

unconstitutionally gerrymandered in favor of the majority party."