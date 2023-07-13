New York Appeals Court Rules for Democrats in Redistricting Case, GOP to Appeal Redrawing of Maps - The Messenger
Politics.
New York Appeals Court Rules for Democrats in Redistricting Case, GOP to Appeal Redrawing of Maps

The ruling to redraw the maps comes from an appeal of an initial redistricting last year

Published
Mariana Labbate
People vote in a polling station in a residential building in New York’s 12th Congressional District on August 23, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The New York Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of Democrats in a redistricting case, ordering that the Independent Redistricting Commission redraw the state's congressional maps.

Last month, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee appealed a decision made last year that changed the district map of New York and consequentially, tipped districts to more favor Republicans.

Today's order for another redrawing is a win for Democrats — which is why the GOP will appeal the decision to keep the maps used in 2022, that flipped four seat of the House to the Republicans.

The ruling held that "the 2022 congressional and senate maps were
unconstitutionally gerrymandered in favor of the majority party."

