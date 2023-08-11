New York AG Letitia James Breaks With Gov. Hochul on Migrant Crisis

New York Attorney General Letitia James will not be representing Gov. Kathy Hochul in a legal case about immigrants in the state and their right to shelter, court documents show.

The legal filings require Hochul to extend New York City's "right-to-shelter" law, which requires the city to provide shelter to anyone in need, to the whole state in light of the rising number of asylum seekers. James has not spoken out about the matter so far.

Hochul has until Aug. 15 to respond, but has signaled she will reject the order, saying the state has no party in said law.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in damages in the case. Michael M. Santiago/ Getty Images

The court documents have no clarifications, they only show that Hochul will be represented by a private law firm, instead of by the state's attorney general, which would be customary.

According to a source from the New York Times, Hochul and James "had fundamental policy disagreements with the governor over the state’s role in managing the crisis."