New Trump Ad Says Biden is Like ‘Corrupt’ Dictator

The video also mentions the latest probe Hunter Biden's business dealings, calling it 'a bribery scandal'

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
The campaign for former President Donald Trump released a new ad on Tuesday that calls President Joe Biden a "corrupt third world dictator."

The ad is titled "witch hunt," in reference to the latest and looming indictments surrounding Trump.

Pictures of special counsel Jack Smith, leading probes on into Trump's handling of classified documents and attempts to overturn the 2020 elections, show up on the screen as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has a probe into alleged fraud in Trump's businesses.

Alvin Bragg, the New York District Attorney who also indicted Trump, and Fani Willis, a Georgia prosecutor who is spearheading a probe into Trump's actions following his 2020 election loss, are also shown in the video with photos and name cards.

The narrator refers to the prosecutors as "unscrupulous government bureaucrats [Biden] controls to act like rabid wolves and attack his greatest threat."

Former President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Attorney John Lauro will represent former president Donald Trump in the case.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The video also mentions the investigation into Hunter Biden's business with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, accusing the president of being "caught in a bribery scandal that made [the Bidens] millions, complicit in a government cover up" and of using "your government to get special deals for his family."

In a response to the ad, DNC spokesperson Ammar Moussa accused Trump of gaslighting America, saying he is using “lies to cover up for his performance as President.”

“The American people voted against this in 2020 and will reject it again. All the ads in the world won't change the facts,” Moussa said. 

A poll out this week shows Trump and Biden in a dead heat ahead of a possible rematch for the White House in 2024.

Updated at 1:32 p.m.

