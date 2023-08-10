New Report Reveals Dozens More Gifts, Trips for Justice Clarence Thomas from Billionaire Friends - The Messenger
New Report Reveals Dozens More Gifts, Trips for Justice Clarence Thomas from Billionaire Friends

Three other billionaires who have supported Republican causes are shown in the report to have provided gifts to Thomas

Published
Kayla Gallagher
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who has served on the high court for the last three decades, has enjoyed at least 38 destination vacations, 26 private jet flights, eight helicopter rides, a dozen VIP tickets to sporting events, two luxury resorts stay in Florida and Jamaica, and a standing invite to an exclusive golf resort, during his tenure, ProPublica found.

Thomas' luxurious lifestyle and acceptance of gifts from donors was first brought to light by a ProPublica investigation earlier this year. Since then, the justice has drawn ethical scrutiny for not reporting the various gifts he had been receiving from GOP mega donors like Harlan Crow, a real estate billionaire, on his financial disclosure forms.

The justice defended his gifts from Crow, which included extravagant vacations and tuition payments for a family member of Thomas, saying their trips were typical of any friendship.

"As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them," Thomas wrote at the time.

The new report from ProPublica, shows Thomas' lifestyle on a whole other level, revealing a much larger scope of the itms he failed to report during his years on the court.

Three other billionaires who have supported Republican causes are shown in the report to have provided gifts to Thomas. The billionaires include, David Sokol, the former heir apparent of Berkshire Hathaway, the late H. Wayne Huizenga, who made his vast fortune in his ownership of Blockbuster, Waste Management Inc. and other major companies, and Paul "Tony" Novelly, the former owner of an oil company.

"We have never once discussed any pending court matter," Sokol told ProPublica in a statement when asked about his relationship with Thomas. "Our conversations have always revolved around helping young people, sports, and family matters."

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September.Alex Wong/Getty Images

"As to the use of private aviation," he added, "I believe that given security concerns all of the Supreme Court justices should either fly privately or on governmental aircraft."

The financial value of the gifts received by Thomas is not fully known, but it is estimated to be in the millions, according to ProPublica.

The lack of transparency from Thomas has unearthed an ethical debate over the justices' responsibility to disclose their finances to the public each year. Other justices, including Sonia Sotomayor and Samuel Alito, have had their finances questioned recently, but none have matched the scope of Thomas' reported activities have reached.

Although the hospitality from friends at their homes may not be something the justice is required to report, ethics experts told ProPublica the gifts like sporting event tickets, should have been disclosed.

These new revelations have called into question whether or not Thomas has violated the law by failing to reports the gifts and hospitality he has received .

In April, CNN reported that Thomas planned on amending his disclosures to include his activities with Crow to at least include Crow’s 2014 purchase of Thomas’ mother’s home.

ProPublica interviewed over 100 people with knowledge of the situation for their investigation, including staff who worked on some of Thomas' trips. They also reviewed records from the U.S. Marshal Service, personal photographs, and tax court filings.

Democrats in Congress have recently been motivated by the Thomas ethical questions to pursue stricter guidelines for justices when it comes to reporting their finances.

