New Polls Show Trump Maintaining Lead – But With Warning Signs

Despite three indictments and a fourth likely on the way, former President Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party has not relented.

A snap national primary poll taken by Reuters/Ipsos after the news of Trump’s third indictment Tuesday found that Trump still had a healthy lead over his primary rivals.

The poll, conducted August 2-3, found Trump with 47% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 13%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 8%, venture capitalist Vivek Ramaswamy at 7%, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 5%. All other candidates were at 2% or less. The sample of 355 Republicans had a margin of error of plus or minus 6.4%.

Those numbers largely track with what national polls of the GOP primary have looked like, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

While the poll showed Trump leading, however, there was a warning sign within the numbers. Forty-five percent of Republicans say that they would not support Trump if he were convicted of a felony. Thirty-five percent said they would support him regardless, while 20% said they were not sure.

Another poll from ABC News/Ipsos, also taken August 2-3 among 1,076 adults, found that 65% view the charges against Trump as “serious,” including 38% of Republicans, and 67% of Independents. Slightly under half of adults believe that Trump should suspend his campaign because of the charges he faces.

For Trump’s rivals to defeat him, they’ll have to win in the early nominating states. And a recent poll of Iowa conducted by Siena College/The New York Times found that DeSantis, Trump’s chief rival for the nomination at the moment, is running stronger in the Hawkeye State than he is nationally.

The survey of 432 likely Iowa caucusgoers conducted July 28-August 1 found Trump at 44%, followed by DeSantis at 20%. Twelve percent said they were undecided. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was at 9%, while Ramaswamy was at 5%.

However, 52% said they were “only” considering caucusing for Trump, while 47% said they were “considering other candidates,” another data point illustrating Trump’s strength among Republicans. Digging into the crosstabs, 85% of Republicans 18-29, 55% of Republicans aged 30-44, and 55% of white, college-educated Republicans said they’re considering other candidates. These are the groups where GOP candidates not named Trump could make the most inroads.

Three polls conducted in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina from July 5-20 by the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, found Trump’s support softer than his support from national polls — he was under 50% support in each state. DeSantis, meanwhile, is solidifying himself as the second choice of many primary voters.

In Iowa, among 639 likely caucusgoers, Trump led with 42%, followed by DeSantis at 17%, Scott at 10%, Ramaswamy at 6%, and Haley at 5%, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Pence are at 4% each. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.9%. DeSantis is the second choice of caucusgoers (25%), while 16% say Scott is their second choice.

In New Hampshire, among 704 likely primary voters, Trump is at his weakest. Only 34% backed Trump, while 13% backed DeSantis and 11% backed Christie. Seven percent backed Haley. The margin of error was plus or minus 4%.

And in South Carolina, Trump led with 43%, followed by DeSantis at 21%, Scott at 11%, and Haley at 8%. Among 707 likely primary voters, 29% say DeSantis is their second choice, followed by Scott (16%) and Haley (15%). The margin of error was plus or minus 4%.

There are glimmers of hope in the data for the contenders looking to take down Trump, although it will still be a steep climb.

However, Trump is still the man to beat in battleground states. A recent survey of the Michigan GOP primary by Emerson College conducted August 1-2 found Trump led with 61% support. The poll among 498 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.

With the constant deluge of news, it’s easy to forget that the GOP primary is still in its early stages. The first big event of the primary is in a few weeks, when the candidates will clash at the first primary debate on August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It’s the first opportunity for GOP hopefuls to present a contrast between them and Trump in front of a national stage. That is, if Trump decides to show up.