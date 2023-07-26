New Poll Shows More Republicans Now Believe Trump Broke the Law in Classified Documents Case - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

New Poll Shows More Republicans Now Believe Trump Broke the Law in Classified Documents Case

The poll was completed between June 29-July 11, 2023 and almost 3,000 Americans were surveyed

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A new poll from a non-partisan watchdog group shows the number of Republicans who think Donald Trump broke the law In the classified documents case has increased since his indictment. 

The group, Bright Line Watch, found that while less than half of independents and more than half of Democrats believe a crime was committed in each of Trump’s cases, “GOP beliefs that Trump violated the law in handling classified materials have risen sharply since Special Counsel Jack Smith issued detailed indictments in June 2023.”

It also noted the “extensively documented charges about classified materials also appear to have raised the bar for establishing criminality.” 

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Read More

The poll was completed between June 29-July 11, 2023 and almost 3,000 Americans were surveyed. 

The results come as Trump world braces for two more possible indictments, one in the Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021 and Georgia’s investigation into attempts to overthrow the 2020 election. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.