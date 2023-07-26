New Poll Shows More Republicans Now Believe Trump Broke the Law in Classified Documents Case
The poll was completed between June 29-July 11, 2023 and almost 3,000 Americans were surveyed
A new poll from a non-partisan watchdog group shows the number of Republicans who think Donald Trump broke the law In the classified documents case has increased since his indictment.
The group, Bright Line Watch, found that while less than half of independents and more than half of Democrats believe a crime was committed in each of Trump’s cases, “GOP beliefs that Trump violated the law in handling classified materials have risen sharply since Special Counsel Jack Smith issued detailed indictments in June 2023.”
It also noted the “extensively documented charges about classified materials also appear to have raised the bar for establishing criminality.”
- Trump Indicted in Classified Documents Case
- Unsealed Indictment Shows 37 Charges Against Trump in Classified Documents Case
- Trump Aide Walt Nauta Also Indicted in Classified Documents Case
- ‘It Isn’t America Anymore’: Trump Rages Against Jack Smith as Special Counsel Addresses Indictment
- Most Americans Believe Trump Should Have His Day in Court Before 2024 Election, Poll Shows
The poll was completed between June 29-July 11, 2023 and almost 3,000 Americans were surveyed.
The results come as Trump world braces for two more possible indictments, one in the Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021 and Georgia’s investigation into attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics