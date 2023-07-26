New Poll Shows More Republicans Now Believe Trump Broke the Law in Classified Documents Case

A new poll from a non-partisan watchdog group shows the number of Republicans who think Donald Trump broke the law In the classified documents case has increased since his indictment.

The group, Bright Line Watch, found that while less than half of independents and more than half of Democrats believe a crime was committed in each of Trump’s cases, “GOP beliefs that Trump violated the law in handling classified materials have risen sharply since Special Counsel Jack Smith issued detailed indictments in June 2023.”

It also noted the “extensively documented charges about classified materials also appear to have raised the bar for establishing criminality.”

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The poll was completed between June 29-July 11, 2023 and almost 3,000 Americans were surveyed.

The results come as Trump world braces for two more possible indictments, one in the Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the 2020 election and Jan. 6, 2021 and Georgia’s investigation into attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.