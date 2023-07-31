New Jersey Senate President Serving as Active Governor With Murphy on Vacation, Lt Gov in Hospital - The Messenger
The condition of Sheila Oliver is unclear as Phil Murphy wished her a 'speedy recovery' while he wraps up his vacation

Published
Zachary Leeman
New Jersey state Senate President Nick Scutari, D, is serving as the acting governor of the state, the governor's office announced on Monday.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, D, was serving as acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy, D, is on vacation, but Oliver is "unable to discharge" her current duties due to medical complications, according to the announcement.

According to a statement released by the governor's office, Oliver is "receiving medical care" at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

"We wish the Lieutenant Governor well as she undergoes medical care," communications director Mahen Gunaratna announced. "We will provide updates to the situation as they arise."

The nature of Oliver's treatment is not clear. This is not the first time Scutari has served as acting governor.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers a victory speech on November 3, 2021 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers a victory speech on November 3, 2021 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Murphy offered his well wishes to Oliver on Twitter. He's set to return to office in August.

"Wishing my partner in government a speedy recovery," Murphy wrote.

