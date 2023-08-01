New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dies From Undisclosed Medical Issue
Sheila Oliver, 71, was serving her second term in the role
The family of New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver on Tuesday announced that she had died at the age of 71.
"She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero," her family said in a statement.
Oliver was hospitalized Monday due to an undisclosed medical issue. She was serving as acting governor before her hospitalization as Gov. Phil Murphy was out of the state.
Before her election to the office of lieutenant governor in 2017 and her subsequent reelection, Oliver served as speaker of the New Jersey General Assembly, making her the first Black woman to hold that office and only the second to lead a state legislature in the history of the United States.
"When I selected her to be my running mate in 2017, Lieutenant Governor Oliver was already a trailblazer in every sense of the word,” said Murphy in a statement to a local ABC affiliate. “I knew then that her decades of public service made her the ideal partner for me to lead the State of New Jersey. It was the best decision I ever made."
