New Impeachment Filing Says GOP Texas AG Ken Paxton Used Fake Uber Name, Burner Phones

Paxton's impeachment trial is set for Aug. 28

Eva Surovell
Paxton was impeached in May by the Texas House of Representatives. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New filings in the impeachment trial against GOP Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accuse him of using a fake Uber account and burner phones in an effort to conceal an affair as well as dealings with a real estate investor, according to multiple reports.

The filing alleges that Paxton and real estate investor Nate Paul, who was arrested in June for making false statements to financial institutions, used the fake ride sharing account to conceal their relationship and Paxton also allegedly used it to visit a woman he allegedly had an affair with.

Paxton used an account under the name "Dave P" to travel to an apartment complex in Southwest Austin more than a dozen times between August and October 2020, where he met a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair, the filing alleges. To cover up his relationship with Paul and the extramarital affair, the filing also accuses Paxton of using burner phones and secret personal email accounts.

Paxton also met Paul 20 to to 24 times during the spring and summer of 2020 to discuss how Paxton could help Paul as he was being investigated by the FBI for possible mortgage fraud, the filing alleges.

Paxton was impeached in May by the Texas House of Representatives. He is accused of corruption, bribery and using his influence to aid Paul.

Paxton's impeachment trial is set for Aug. 28. The Texas Republican has denied any wrongdoing.

