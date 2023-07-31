New Hampshire Gov. Sununu on Trump: ‘After He Loses, I Don’t Think He’s Going Quietly’

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu predicted Donald Trump will not win the 2024 GOP nomination and that he will not go "quietly."
"Look after he loses, I don’t think he’s going quietly," Sununu told Hugh Hewitt on his radio show. "He’s kind of a crybaby in that sense."
Asked if he'd support the eventual Republican nominee over a Democrat in a general election, Sununu replied, "Oh, I’m going to support the Republican; there’s no question about that."
Sununu is a vocal Trump critic and has insisted he does not have broad appeal for a general election. The former president is currently leading GOP polls with a wide lead over competitors like Ron DeSantis.
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Will Not Run for President in 2024
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu: Trump Rivals Should Spotlight Former President’s Legal Woes
- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Announces He Will Not Seek Fifth Term
- Top New Hampshire Strategist Joins DeSantis Super PAC, Won’t Wait on Sununu (Exclusive)
- Sununu: Republicans Calling for National Abortion Ban Are ‘Screwing’ the Party
In a Monday Fox News appearance, he sparred with host Harris Faulkner, calling Trump a "complete failure" and said his speech at the 2013 Lincoln Dinner "fell flat."
"He just kind of looked down and read from a binder, had no energy, talked about his poll numbers, nothing about the future of America, and nothing about how to get stuff done, nothing about, you know, actually getting some of these initiatives and policies moving forward. So I, I think his fell flat," he said.
Trump blasted Sununu on Truth Social on Monday, declaring he "never liked" the Republican governor.
"RINO Chris Sununu recently stated that, 'I’m not running for president in 2024. Beating Trump is more important.' No, he’s not running for President because he’s polling at Zero, and has no chance of winning," Trump wrote. "The people of New Hampshire have gotten wise to Chris Sununu, and they no longer like or respect him. I never liked him, but always did whatever he asked for the State, because I wanted to help New Hampshire, and I did!"
Sununu wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that he was not running for president in 2024 because making sure Trump is not the nominee is "more important."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics