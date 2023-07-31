New Hampshire Gov. Sununu on Trump: ‘After He Loses, I Don’t Think He’s Going Quietly’ - The Messenger
Politics
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu on Trump: ‘After He Loses, I Don’t Think He’s Going Quietly’

The former president blasted the New Hampshire governor, declaring, 'I never liked him' in response to his attacks

Zachary Leeman
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Chris Sununu speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)Jemal Countess/Getty Images

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu predicted Donald Trump will not win the 2024 GOP nomination and that he will not go "quietly."

"Look after he loses, I don’t think he’s going quietly," Sununu told Hugh Hewitt on his radio show. "He’s kind of a crybaby in that sense."

Asked if he'd support the eventual Republican nominee over a Democrat in a general election, Sununu replied, "Oh, I’m going to support the Republican; there’s no question about that."

Sununu is a vocal Trump critic and has insisted he does not have broad appeal for a general election. The former president is currently leading GOP polls with a wide lead over competitors like Ron DeSantis.

In a Monday Fox News appearance, he sparred with host Harris Faulkner, calling Trump a "complete failure" and said his speech at the 2013 Lincoln Dinner "fell flat."

"He just kind of looked down and read from a binder, had no energy, talked about his poll numbers, nothing about the future of America, and nothing about how to get stuff done, nothing about, you know, actually getting some of these initiatives and policies moving forward. So I, I think his fell flat," he said.

Trump blasted Sununu on Truth Social on Monday, declaring he "never liked" the Republican governor.

"RINO Chris Sununu recently stated that, 'I’m not running for president in 2024. Beating Trump is more important.' No, he’s not running for President because he’s polling at Zero, and has no chance of winning," Trump wrote. "The people of New Hampshire have gotten wise to Chris Sununu, and they no longer like or respect him. I never liked him, but always did whatever he asked for the State, because I wanted to help New Hampshire, and I did!"

Sununu wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that he was not running for president in 2024 because making sure Trump is not the nominee is "more important."

